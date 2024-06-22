PFW Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

PFW Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,703,000 after purchasing an additional 233,527 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $349,000. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 100.4% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 151,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 76,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,012,000.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.93. 382,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,393. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.81. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $24.28.

About Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

