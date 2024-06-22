PFW Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PFW Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE XOM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.76. 52,220,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,478,490. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.04. The company has a market cap of $436.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.