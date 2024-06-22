PFW Advisors LLC Purchases 55 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PFW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,341,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $20,484,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 340,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $196.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,972,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,394,113. The company has a market capitalization of $563.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.19 and a 1 year high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.10.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JPM

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,452,180.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.