PFW Advisors LLC Sells 368 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

PFW Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.81. The company had a trading volume of 19,465,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,560,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47. The firm has a market cap of $149.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

