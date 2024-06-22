PFW Advisors LLC Sells 7,019 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PFW Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. PFW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VEA stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.09. 7,805,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,653,452. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.