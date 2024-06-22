PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $54.81 and last traded at $55.27. 44,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 176,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.47.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.83.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,668,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

