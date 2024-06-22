Pioneer Wealth Management Group Lowers Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.0% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.21. The stock had a trading volume of 310,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,737. The company has a market cap of $54.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.35. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

