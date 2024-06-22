Pioneer Wealth Management Group Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Pioneer Wealth Management Group lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.2% of Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pioneer Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $258,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 201,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 7,805,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,653,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

