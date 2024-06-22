PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PolyPid’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.98) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS.

NASDAQ:PYPD opened at $4.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.31. PolyPid has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.96) by $0.59. As a group, research analysts forecast that PolyPid will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PolyPid stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PolyPid Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PYPD Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 415,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000. PolyPid comprises 1.8% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned 8.67% of PolyPid as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions.

