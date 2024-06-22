POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $66.47

Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $66.47 and last traded at $67.07, with a volume of 57929 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.35.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.68 and a 200-day moving average of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 2.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in POSCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in POSCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in POSCO during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in POSCO in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

