Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Stock Performance
NYSE:PW opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Power REIT has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $2.13.
Power REIT Company Profile
