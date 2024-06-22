Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $90.69

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$90.69 and traded as low as C$88.12. Premium Brands shares last traded at C$89.00, with a volume of 54,174 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PBH shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$101.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$97.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$117.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$112.00 price target on shares of Premium Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$113.50.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Premium Brands

Premium Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$90.69.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.02). Premium Brands had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.45 billion. On average, analysts predict that Premium Brands Holdings Co. will post 4.9137555 earnings per share for the current year.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.62%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.