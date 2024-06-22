Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 2.2% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 11.6% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $758,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 28.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,724,000 after acquiring an additional 51,041 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321 over the last quarter. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.50. 1,387,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,900. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $255.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.37.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

