Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 98 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Profit Investment Management LLC cut its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,836,000 after acquiring an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,186,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,181,000 after purchasing an additional 170,560 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,890 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $694,985,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,152,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,452,000 after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,650 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $516,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $338.92. 2,061,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,119. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $343.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCA shares. StockNews.com cut HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.59.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

