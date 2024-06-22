Profit Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Profit Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 103.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.78. 2,698,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $203.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.04. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.35.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

