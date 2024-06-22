Prom Price Reaches $7.99 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Prom has a total market capitalization of $145.78 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $7.99 or 0.00012432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009357 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,286.17 or 1.00048106 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012265 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00077368 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 8.50065979 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,027,282.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

