Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL) Shares Up 4.2%

Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) (CVE:PSL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 22,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 21,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.
Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Stock Up 4.2 %
The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25.
Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Company Profile
Prospero Silver Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V)
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospero Silver Corp. (PSL.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.