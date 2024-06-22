Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Trading Up 1%

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.40 and last traded at $7.38. 391,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 1,091,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.31.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Prosus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

