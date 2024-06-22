QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Reduced by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,623.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total value of $366,399.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,185 shares of company stock worth $8,206,875 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.53. 22,741,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,186,122. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $192.36 and its 200-day moving average is $167.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.33 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $237.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.11. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.