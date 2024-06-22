Quartix Technologies (LON:QTX) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $151.11

Quartix Technologies plc (LON:QTX)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.11 ($1.92) and traded as high as GBX 162.50 ($2.06). Quartix Technologies shares last traded at GBX 155 ($1.97), with a volume of 19,161 shares.

Quartix Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £75.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7,750.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 151.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

About Quartix Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Quartix Technologies plc engages in the design, development, marketing, and delivery of vehicle telematics services in the United Kingdom, France, the United States, and the European Territories. The company offers vehicle tracking system for businesses; real-time vehicle tracking; driver timesheets; driver behavior report; vehicle tracking reports and dashboards; vehicle tracking alerts; customized tracking; fleet management tools; driver ID; vehicle cameras; and vehicle temperature monitoring devices, as well as integrated services for GPS vehicle tracking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quartix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quartix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.