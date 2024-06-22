QUASA Price Reaches $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market capitalization of $234,226.30 and $783.45 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00009348 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,261.55 or 0.99968355 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012259 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00076943 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.0019868 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $429.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.