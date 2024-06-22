Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA

Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 33.5% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 170.7% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.2% during the first quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 3,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGX. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.96. 908,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,879. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.73. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 40.38%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

