Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Wednesday.
About Rainbow Rare Earths
Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.
