Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 38 ($0.48) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Rainbow Rare Earths alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on RBW

Rainbow Rare Earths Trading Down 5.0 %

About Rainbow Rare Earths

LON:RBW opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.15) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.78. The stock has a market cap of £72.49 million, a P/E ratio of -575.00 and a beta of 1.43. Rainbow Rare Earths has a 1 year low of GBX 8.22 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 18 ($0.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 2.66.

(Get Free Report)

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company holds 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rainbow Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.