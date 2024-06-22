RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Research Coverage Started at CIBC

CIBC started coverage on shares of RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a sector outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.14.

RB Global Stock Down 0.8 %

RB Global stock opened at $77.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. RB Global has a twelve month low of $55.09 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. RB Global had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.87%. As a group, analysts expect that RB Global will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 65.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $1,056,020.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 28,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,179.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baron Concors sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $992,911.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,162,299.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,867 shares of company stock worth $3,370,272. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RB Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in RB Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in RB Global by 1,152.4% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 193,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,947,000 after purchasing an additional 177,698 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in RB Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,009,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RB Global by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in RB Global by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 603,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,567,000 after purchasing an additional 22,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Featured Stories

