Rebecca Napier Buys 16 Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Stock

Britvic plc (LON:BVIC – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Napier purchased 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 964 ($12.25) per share, with a total value of £154.24 ($195.98).

Rebecca Napier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 18th, Rebecca Napier purchased 18 shares of Britvic stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.60) per share, with a total value of £150.12 ($190.75).

Britvic Price Performance

LON BVIC opened at GBX 1,094 ($13.90) on Friday. Britvic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 770 ($9.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,176 ($14.94). The stock has a market cap of £2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,145.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 936.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 879.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.32.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Britvic’s payout ratio is currently 6,274.51%.

BVIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.44) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,040 ($13.21) price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on Britvic

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

See Also

