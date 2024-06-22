Record (LON:REC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $67.00

Shares of Record plc (LON:REC – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 67 ($0.85) and traded as low as GBX 64.20 ($0.82). Record shares last traded at GBX 66 ($0.84), with a volume of 9,453 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £122.82 million, a PE ratio of 1,280.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 64.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 66.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency and derivative management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers asset management services; derivatives, such as options, futures, cross-currency, and total-return swaps; fixed income instruments, including bonds and loans; ancillary services including cash and liquidity management, collateral management, and derivatives overlays.

