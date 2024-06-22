ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded 85.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $9.65 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.32 or 0.00115649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008606 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000158 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000019 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.