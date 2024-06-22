Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

RRX has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $141.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Regal Rexnord has a twelve month low of $97.18 and a twelve month high of $183.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of -294.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently -291.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

