REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

RGNX has been the subject of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of REGENXBIO from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of REGENXBIO from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.58.

REGENXBIO Stock Performance

RGNX opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $592.06 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.34. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.52 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 70.72% and a negative net margin of 299.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at REGENXBIO

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 15,000 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $237,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,033.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,146,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 174.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 67,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 43,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

