Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.34.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

NYSE:RF opened at $18.93 on Monday. Regions Financial has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.08.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Insider Activity

In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,281,118,000 after buying an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 55,775,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Regions Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,086,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,499 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $210,379,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Regions Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,761,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,045 shares during the period. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

