Renewi (LON:RWI) Shares Up 0.6%

Renewi plc (LON:RWI – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 703 ($8.93) and last traded at GBX 693 ($8.81). Approximately 113,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 134,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 689 ($8.75).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.02) target price on shares of Renewi in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Renewi’s previous dividend of $4.50. Renewi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 212.77%.
Renewi plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides waste-to-product services. The company operates through Commercial Waste, Mineralz & Water, and Specialities segments. The Commercial Waste segment engages in the collection and treatment of commercial waste in the Netherlands and Belgium; and processing of wood, aggregates, plastics, paper products, and organic waste.
