Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $6.80. The firm has a market cap of $34.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -0.09.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Reviva Pharmaceuticals will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,001,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,764,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis.

