RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of RF Industries from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get RF Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RF Industries

RF Industries Trading Up 2.1 %

RF Industries stock opened at $3.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $4.25.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.28 million. RF Industries had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%.

RF Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.