RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 15,320 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXC traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 472,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,574. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $35.64 and a 1 year high of $45.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

