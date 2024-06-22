RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 1,799 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $5,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 56,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674 shares during the period.

BNDX stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,833,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,886. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0959 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

