RFG Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 56,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,290,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,289,000 after purchasing an additional 726,110 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 280,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 115,441 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 349.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 74,563 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 684,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,165,000 after purchasing an additional 71,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 207,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 61,416 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

BATS:PDEC remained flat at $37.42 on Friday. 21,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $819.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.07.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.