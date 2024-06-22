RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) by 384.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,297 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2,176.5% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 147,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 141,321 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at $366,000. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $5,048,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

BJAN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.02. The stock had a trading volume of 935 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.82 and its 200-day moving average is $42.57. The company has a market capitalization of $273.71 million, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 0.75.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

