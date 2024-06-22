RFG Advisory LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO)

RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report) by 63.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 487,772 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,510 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,063,534 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $11,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 194,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,095,947 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. 329,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,359. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $4.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.34%.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.