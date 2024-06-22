RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 11,330 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,330 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $12,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Wright Fund Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 4,796,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $433,613,000 after buying an additional 416,798 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,655,000 after buying an additional 51,770 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,664,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,157,000 after buying an additional 166,584 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4,254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 979,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,564,000 after buying an additional 957,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,939,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA JNK traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $94.57. 3,091,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.29. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.