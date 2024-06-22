RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 1,893 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,220,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,478,490. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $123.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.