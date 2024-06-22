RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 4,657 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $105.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,472,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,868,476. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $111.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average is $106.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

