RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. PFW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the first quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 67,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 11,393 shares during the period. Walden Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC now owns 114,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,053,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $97.76. 4,715,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,503,768. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.36. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.