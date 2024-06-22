RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,927,000 after purchasing an additional 142,039 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $77.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,477,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,428,674. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

