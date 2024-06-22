RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,821 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 80,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,266 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,268.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 114,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 105,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,022,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.63. The firm has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.74 and a fifty-two week high of $108.54.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

