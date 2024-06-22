RFG Advisory LLC Sells 294 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $13,023,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 151,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IWM stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,570,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,924,614. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.14.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

