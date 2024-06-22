RFG Advisory LLC Sells 551 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,296 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded up $10.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $533.44. 6,614,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,373,285. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $478.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Melius Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

