RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM) Trading Up 2%

Shares of RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,295 ($41.87) and last traded at GBX 3,285 ($41.74). 19,903 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 16,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,220 ($40.91).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($54.64) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($48.28) target price on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 3,400 ($43.20) to GBX 4,000 ($50.83) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

RHI Magnesita Stock Up 3.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,453.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,435.95. The stock has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,164.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.23.



RHI Magnesita N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, sells, installs, and maintains refractory products and systems used in industrial high-temperature processes worldwide. It offers magnesia spinel, dolomite, dolomite-magnesia, magnesia-chrome, alumina, alumina silicate, and mortars for the cement industry; shaped products based on silicon carbide, magnesia, zirconium, fireclay, and alumina; unshaped refractories; high-temperature insulation, and ceramic and metallic anchoring systems; induction and electric arc furnaces, AOD converters, dome and delta, ladles, isostatically pressed and tundish products, and slide gates.

