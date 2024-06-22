Rockland Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at $499,939.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.31, for a total transaction of $129,245.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,259 shares in the company, valued at $499,939.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 2,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.20, for a total transaction of $657,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,326,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded up $0.94 on Friday, reaching $226.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $163.83 and a 52-week high of $230.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.39%.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

