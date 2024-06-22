Rockland Trust Co. Has $12.75 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,204 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.5% in the first quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 5,108 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 60,840 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.6% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 116,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,899,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock traded up $5.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,426,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,010. The company has a market capitalization of $186.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.29.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total value of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,997 shares of company stock valued at $815,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

