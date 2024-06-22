Rockland Trust Co. Has $216,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 226.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $28,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $495.73. 1,220,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,496. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $583.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $580.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Featured Articles

